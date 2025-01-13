Chelsea vs Bournemouth: Preview, team news, how to watch, kick-off time & prediction
Chelsea are looking to end a winless run of four matches in the Premier League when they face AFC Bournemouth on Tuesday night.
After an impressive run between November and Christmas, Chelsea have slipped to four games without victory in the league, suffering two defeats (Fulham and Ipswich Town) and being held to two draws (Everton and Crystal Palace).
Head coach Enzo Maresca guided his Chelsea side back to winning ways on Saturday in the FA Cup third round with a 5-0 win over League Two side, and the 44-year-old will be keen to translate the cup victory into a league one.
“Winning games helps us continue to win.," reflected Maresca ahead of facing Bournemouth.
"Hopefully since the other day we can keep momentum. Bournemouth are a very good team with the same manager doing good things. Very tough, intense. They’re doing well this and last year because they work very well.”
Chelsea have been handed a double fitness boost. Reece James and Romeo Lavia returned from injuries against Morecambe and played 45 minutes, and Maresca has confirmed the duo are ready to start should they be selected.
Noni Madueke has trained ahead of Tuesday's encounter and will be pushing to return to the starting XI. Wesley Fofana and Benoit Badiashile remain sidelined, while Axel Disasi's future at the club remains uncertain and is not expected to be included in the matchday squad.
Ahead of Tuesday’s clash, here are all of the details you need for Chelsea against Bournemouth in the Premier League.
Date, time, location of Chelsea vs Bournemouth
Date: Tuesday 14th January 2025
Kick-off time: 19:30 UK / 14:30 ET / 11:30 PT
Stadium: Stamford Bridge
Competition: Premier League
How to watch Chelsea vs Bournemouth
United Kingdom: TNT Sports 3
United States: Peacock
Prediction
Chelsea 2-1 AFC Bournemouth