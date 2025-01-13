Chelsea vs Bournemouth: Who is the referee and VAR for the Premier League clash?
The officials have been confirmed for Chelsea’s Premier League clash against Bournemouth at Stamford Bridge on Tuesday night.
Chelsea host the Cherries in the capital looking to claim their first league victory in five matches. Two draws and two defeats have seen Enzo Maresca's side slip to fourth place.
Bournemouth make the trip on a nine game unbeaten run in all competitions, with just three points separating the sides heading into Tuesday's encounter.
"They try to be intense, it’s clear what they do on and off the ball," previewed Maresca on Bournemouth. "On the ball they are direct, physically very strong and quick. Off the ball they are intense, most of the time opposite side man to man. It will be a tough game.”
Chelsea will be keen to follow up their 5-0 victory over Morecambe in the FA Cup third round to get back to winning ways in the league.
As Tuesday’s league clash awaits, the officials have been confirmed for the meeting in west London.
Referee
The Premier League have confirmed that Rob Jones will take charge of the meeting between Chelsea and Bournemouth
Assistants
Rob Jones will be supported by Ian Hussin and Neil Davies on the touchline.
Fourth Official
Andy Davies has been named as the Fourth Official for Tuesday’s match, with the referee overseeing conduct within the two dugouts, and the behaviour of Enzo Maresca and Andoni Iraola.
VAR/Assistant VAR
Overviewing proceedings from Stockley Park on Tuesday will be Graham Scott, who has been named as the Video Assistant Referee, with the Assistant Video Assistant Referee being Sian Massey-Ellis.