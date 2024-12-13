Chelsea vs Brentford: Preview, team news, how to watch, kick-off time & prediction
Chelsea host Brentford in the Premier League on Sunday evening at Stamford Bridge.
Enzo Maresca's side have won their last six matches in all competitions and will have to go against the history books to make it seven straight wins and 10 games unbeaten.
Brentford are unbeaten in their last five Premier League matches against Chelsea, with the Blues' last win coming back in December 2021 during a Carabao Cup victory under Thomas Tuchel.
Chelsea are high-flying in the league this season since Maresca's summer appointment and they will have a fully fresh squad for the London derby after the Italian rotated for the Conference League win over FC Astana on Thursday.
The likes of Levi Colwill, Marc Cucurella, Moises Caicedo, Enzo Fernandez, Cole Palmer, Jadon Sancho, Noni Madueke and Nicolas Jackson all remained at their Cobham base instead of making the 7,500+ mile round trip to Kazakhstan to begin preparations for the Bees.
Maresca is aware of Brentford's threats and remains adamant they will have to be switched on to overcome the 'fantastic football' Thomas Frank's side play.
"He’s doing a great, fantastic job," Maresca said of Frank ahead of Sunday's fixture. "The way they achieve points, the way they play, the different style they have it’s top, it’s fantastic. The only thing I can say is that they play fantastic football. The good thing is they play in different ways, different styles, so it’s difficult.
He added: "At the same time, I said straight after the Tottenham game, we need our fans for Sunday’s game. We need them behind us because I have the feeling that it will be a very tough game. It’s a game that can be decided by tiny details so we need to pay attention."
It's Chelsea's final home league game before Christmas and the Blues will be looking to offer some festive cheer come the final whistle on Sunday night.
Ahead of Sunday's clash, here are all of the details you need for Chelsea against Brentford in the Premier League.
Date, time, location of Chelsea vs Brentford
Date: Sunday 16th December 2024
Kick-off time: 19:00 UK / 14:00 ET / 11:00 PT
Stadium: Stamford Bridge
Competition: Premier League
How to watch Chelsea vs Brentford
United Kingdom: It is not available to watch on TV.
United States: fuboTV, nbcsports.com, NBC Sports App, Telemundo Deportes En Vivo, USA Network
Prediction
Chelsea 3-2 Brentford