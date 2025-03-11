Absolute Chelsea ON SI

Chelsea vs Copenhagen: Conference League preview, team news, how to watch, kick-off time & prediction 

Chelsea have one foot in the quarter-finals.

Chelsea host Copenhagen on Thursday night as they look to book their place in the Conference League quarter-finals.

It's advantage Chelsea heading into the Round of 16 second leg at Stamford Bridge after Enzo Maresca's Blues claimed a 2-1 victory in Denmark last Thursday in the first leg.

Goals from Reece James and Enzo Fernandez in the second half put Chelsea two ahead at Parken. Gabriel Pereira halved the deficit with 11 minutes to play in the Danish capital, leaving the tie wide open for either side to progress.

Chelsea are firm favourites to progress, particularly with home advantage, and they will hope to make it four wins in a row in all competitions following victories over Southampton, Copenhagen and Leicester City.

Romeo Lavia could feature for Chelsea on Thursday night after returning to the matchday squad against Leicester on Sunday. Reece James (illness) and Malo Gusto (knock) were both unavailable for selection and will be vying to feature.

Enzo Fernandez
Maresca is wary of Copenhagen's threat and with just one goal separating the sides.

"They are a very good team, they play very good football, with a good manager, good young players," reflected the Chelsea head coach after winning last Thursday.

Here are all of the details ahead of the Conference League fixture between Chelsea and Copenhagen.

Date, time, location of Chelsea vs Copenhagen

Date: Thursday 13th March 2025

Kick-off time: 8pm UK / 3pm ET / 12pm PT

Stadium: Stamford Bridge, London

Competition: Conference League 

How to watch Chelsea vs Copenhagen

United Kingdom: TNT Sports 4

United States: Paramount+

Prediction

Chelsea 2-1 Copenhagen (agg 4-2)

