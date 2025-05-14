Chelsea vs Man United: Who is the referee and VAR for the Premier League clash?
The officials have been confirmed for Chelsea’s Premier League clash against Manchester United at Stamford Bridge on Friday.
Chelsea host the Red Devils look to take a big step towards clinching Champions League qualification next season.
After defeat last time out in the Premier League against Newcastle United, it remains in Chelsea's hands to finish in the top five with two games to go, however head coach Enzo Maresca's side are likely to need maximum points to ensure they return to Europe's elite club competition.
It's been a dismal season for Man United, who are in the Europa League final despite their league troubles, and Chelsea will be hoping to take advantage of the visitors' poor form which sees them in 16th position.
It ended all square in the reverse fixture earlier this season at Old Trafford. A super strike from Moises Caicedo cancelled out Bruno Fernandes' opener in Manchester back in November.
Chelsea were impacted by the use of VAR against Newcastle on Sunday as Nicolas Jackson was shown a straight red card, which leaves him suspended for Friday's affair. Maresca will be hoping to avoid being reduced to 10-men against United.
As Friday's league clash awaits, the officials have been confirmed for the meeting in the capital.
Referee
The Premier League have confirmed that Chris Kavanagh will take charge of the meeting between Chelsea and Man United.
Assistants
Chris Kavanagh will be supported by Lee Betts and Richard West on the touchline.
Fourth Official
Tony Harrington has been named as the Fourth Official for Friday's match, with the referee overseeing conduct within the two dugouts, and the behaviour of Enzo Maresca and Ruben Amorim.
VAR/Assistant VAR
Overviewing proceedings from Stockley Park on Friday will be Craig Pawson, who has been named as the Video Assistant Referee, with the Assistant Video Assistant Referee being Nick Hopton.