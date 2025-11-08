Chelsea player ratings vs Wolves as Garnacho, Neto, Fernandez & Estevao shine

Chelsea produced a comfortable 3-0 win over Wolves in the Premier League to move into second place.

After failing to find the net in the first-half, second half goals from Malo Gusto, Joao Pedro and Pedro Neto ensured Chelsea claimed all three points to get back to winning ways in the league at Stamford Bridge.

It was a result the Stamford Bridge crowd expected on Saturday night, which inflicted Wolves to yet another defeat to leave them rock bottom heading into the November international break.

Enzo Maresca's side could have easily scored several more goals, but three goals and a clean sheet was more than enough, including Gusto's first ever goal for the club after 98 appearances.

"We played well," Maresca told Sky Sports. "I think the only difference between the first half and second half is that in the second half we scored the goals that we didn't in the first half."

Three goals.

Clean sheet.

Three points.



Enzo Fernandez was given the Player of the Match award by Sky Sports, while Garnacho bagged two assists.

Estevao continued to shine in a Chelsea shirt after coming on from the bench. He helped set up Joao Pedro's goal to put the Blues two goals ahead, however wasn't given the assist after his cross was deflected in the process of his fellow Brazilian scoring.

"Everyone knows Estevao is a talent, when he came on he always wants to show his ability," reflected Joao Pedro to Sky Sports post-match. "Today again he gave the assist to me, I'm very happy for him because he's adapted very quickly. We're here to help him."

Joao Pedro (left) and Estevao (right) celebrating together. | IMAGO / Sportimage

After an impressive result and many positive performances, the Chelsea player ratings are in, as provided by SofaScore.

Starting XI

Robert Sanchez: 6.8/10

Malo Gusto: 7.2/10

Wesley Fofana: 7.3/10

Trevoh Chalobah: 7/10

Marc Cucurella: 7.1/10

Moises Caicedo: 7.3/10

Enzo Fernandez: 7.8/10

Pedro Neto: 8.3/10

Joao Pedro: 7.1/10

Alejandro Garnacho: 9.8/10

Liam Delap: 6.5/10

Bench

Estevao: 7.3/10

Reece James: 6.7/10

Marc Guiu: 6.2/10

Andrey Santos: 6.6/10

Jamie Gittens: 6.5/10