Chelsea vs Benfica: Starting XIs, confirmed team news for Champions League clash

Enzo Maresca has named his Chelsea side to face Benfica in the Champions League on Tuesday night.

Chelsea switch to Champions League action as Jose Mourinho returns to Stamford Bridge, this time with Benfica after succeeding Bruno Lage earlier this month.

Both sides suffered defeats in matchday one and will be keen to get points on the points when the two clubs meet in the English capital.

A tricky start awaited Chelsea, falling to a 3-1 defeat to Bayern Munich at the Allianz Arena in Germany.

Much has been made of Mourinho being in the away dugout on Tuesday night, however the Portuguese has done it several times before with Inter Milan, Manchester United and Tottenham Hotspur.

Chelsea are without Levi Colwill, Tosin Adarabioyo, Wesley Fofana, Dario Essugo, Cole Palmer and Liam Delap for the Champions League clash.

Chelsea will be keen to avoid making any mistakes against Benfica, a familiar story in recent weeks which has cost them points. The squad are aware, as noted by winger Pedro Neto ahead of the game.

"The environment of the club is really positive," said Neto pre-match. "A lot of our points lost is from our own mistakes. Not blaming everyone, but our own mistakes have taken points from us. The players are really positive, and tomorrow we have an opportunity to show what we can do."

Here are the confirmed teams from Stamford Bridge for the European clash between Chelsea and Benfica.

Chelsea

Starting XI: Sanchez, Gusto, Chalobah, Badiashile, Cucurella, Caicedo, Enzo Fernandez, Neto, Buonanotte, Garnacho, George

Bench: Jorgensen, Merrick, James, Acheampong, Hato, Lavia, Walsh, Estevao, Gittens, Joao Pedro, Guiu

Benfica

Starting XI: Trubin, Dedic, Antonio Silva, Otamendi, Dahl, Barrenechea, Rios, Aursnes, Lukebakio, Sudakov, Pavlidis

Bench: Ferreira, Soares, H. Araujo, T.Araujo, Barreiro, Ivanovic, Obrador, Oliveira, Prioste, Rego, Schjelderup, Veloso