Chelsea vs Benfica: Who is the referee and VAR for the Champions League tie?

The officials have been confirmed for Chelsea’s Champions League tie against Benfica at Stamford Bridge on Tuesday night.

Chelsea are searching for their first points of the 2025/26 Champions League after suffering a 3-1 defeat to Bayern Munich in matchday one.

Enzo Maresca comes up against former Chelsea boss Jose Mourinho, who is regarded as a legend at Stamford Bridge, in midweek, and the current Blues head coach is full of admiration for the Portuguese.

"It's absolutely a privilege to face Jose tomorrow," Maresca told reporters on Monday. "Legend for this club, but for different clubs too. It will be a privilege."

Meanwhile, Mourinho is focused on the job in front of him and insists he is no longer blue and now a red, looking to win on his return to west London.

The Benfica boss said: "I am feeling home. I already played here with Spurs, Manchester United and Inter. But I am not a Blue now. I am Red. And I want to win.

"I am expecting two teams wanting to win. Chelsea will only play for a victory, especially after losing the first game (against Bayern). We will have to defend well to win the game. Our tactical approach is to try and win the game.

"We have Chelsea, Real Madrid and Newcastle in this competition. All these games are hard. So tomorrow we have to chase the points. Our Champions League fixtures are harder than Chelsea's games."

He added: "When I say I'm not a blue, I'm talking about the job I have to do tomorrow."

As Tuesday's European clash awaits, the officials have been confirmed for the meeting in London.

Referee

UEFA have confirmed that Daniel Siebert (GER) will take charge of the meeting between Chelsea and Benfica.

Assistants

Daniel Siebert will be supported by Jan Seidel (GER) and Rafael Foltyn (GER) on the touchline.

Fourth Official

Sascha Stegemann (GER) has been named as the Fourth Official for Tuesday's match, with the referee overseeing conduct within the two dugouts, and the behaviour of Enzo Maresca and Jose Mourinho.

VAR/Assistant VAR

Overviewing proceedings will be Carlos del Christian Dingert (GER), who has been named as the Video Assistant Referee, with the Assistant Video Assistant Referee being Tomasz Kwiatkowski (POL).

