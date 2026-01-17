Chelsea vs Brentford: Starting XIs, confirmed team news for Premier League clash

Liam Rosenior has named his Chelsea side to face Brentford in the Premier League.

The 41-year-old is looking to get off to a winning start in the Premier League as Chelsea bid to bounce back immediately from their narrow 3-2 defeat to Arsenal in the Carabao Cup semi-finals.

Chelsea host Brentford who are in fine form and unbeaten in each of their last six league games (W4 D2). However, the Bees' recent away league record in London derbies - losing 11 of their last 15 (W3 D1) - offers Rosenior's side hope of claiming all three points in the capital.

"We want to see a positive reaction today as we go into a west London derby against a Brentford side who are in good form," Rosenior wrote in his pre-match programme notes, "and I'm really looking forward to my first Premier League game with Chelsea."

The Chelsea head coach added: "I'm really encouraged by what I've seen and experienced so far after coming into the club in a very busy period of the season. The players have been nothing short of magnificent in taking on board the ideas we are trying to put into practice here.

"We want to make sure that we are doing everything to win right now, while also continuing to improve game by game, and week by week, as i put my imprint on this team."

Chelsea have been hit by illness problems within the camp over the last week, but are boosted by the returns of Reece James and Cole Palmer.

Here are the confirmed teams from Stamford Bridge for the Premier League fixture between Chelsea and Brentford.

Chelsea

Starting XI: Sanchez; James (c), Chalobah, Tosin, Cucurella; Caicedo, Fernandez; Neto, Palmer, Garnacho; Joao Pedro

Bench: Jorgensen, Acheampong, Badiashile, Fofana, Hato, Andrey Santos, George, Delap, Guiu

Brentford

Starting XI: Kelleher; Kayode, Ajer, Collins, Henry; Jensen, Yarmoliuk, Janelt; Damsgaard, Thiago, Schade.

Bench: Valdimarsson, Hickey, van den Berg, Pinnock, Nelson Ouattara, Lewis-Potter, Donovan, Furo