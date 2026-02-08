Chelsea vs Leeds United: Premier League preview, team news, kick-off time & how to watch

Chelsea are looking to claim a fifth consecutive win in the Premier League when they face Leeds United on Tuesday evening.

Liam Rosenior's Chelsea side are in fine form since his appointment last month. He has won seven of his nine matches in all competitions, including all four of his league matches in charge.

After victories over Brentford, Crystal Palace and West Ham, Chelsea produced a 3-1 win, courtesy of a Cole Palmer first-half hat-trick, over Wolves to strengthen their bid for Champions League qualification.

They welcome a Leeds side to Stamford Bridge who have also found form of late. Daniel Farke's side have lost just one of their last four league matches (W2, D1), boosting their bid to avoiding an instant return to the Championship.

In the reverse fixture at Elland Road back in December, Chelsea were well beaten as Leeds stormed to a 3-1 victory.

Chelsea will be hoping to have club captain Reece James available against Leeds. He has missed the last two games against Arsenal and Wolves, but Rosenior has confirmed the versatile defender is 'so close' to a return.

"He's so close," Rosenior told reporters on Saturday. "He should be fit for Tuesday. It's not a major problem at all. It's a knock. It's a pain management issue. He was doing running yesterday (Friday)."

Here are all of the details ahead of the Premier League fixture between Chelsea and Leeds.

Date, time, location of Chelsea vs Leeds United

Date: Tuesday 10th February 2026

Kick-off time: 7.30pm UK / 2.30pm ET / 11.30am PT

Stadium: Stamford Bridge

Competition: Premier League

How to watch Chelsea vs Leeds United

United Kingdom: TNT Sports 4

United States: Telemundo Deportes En Vivo, UNIVERSO, UNIVERSO NOW, Peacock

Prediction

Chelsea 3-1 Leeds United