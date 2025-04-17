Chelsea vs Legia Warsaw: Starting XIs, confirmed team news for Conference League clash
Enzo Maresca has named his Chelsea side to face Legia Warsaw in the Conference League.
Chelsea are looking to book their spot in the semi-finals at Stamford Bridge on Thursday night as Legia head to the English capital for the 2nd leg of the quarter-final tie.
It's advantage Enzo Maresca's side after a 3-0 win in Poland last week, courtesy of a first senior goal from Tyrique George and two goals from Noni Madueke.
It's a competition Chelsea are expected to win, which would guarantee them at least Europa League football next season, however the Blues are aiming to return to the Champions League - a competition they have won twice.
"I would like to fight with this club for titles, for Premier League, for Champions League," said Maresca pre-match. "But at the same time, I think we have to be realistic and see that this team, this season, is improving. It's there, it's numbers. In the last two years, zero times top four, this season, almost all season. I think it's quite clear that we are in the right direction. Now, again, is it enough? For me, no.
"Because I would like to fight with this club for important things. And we are going to fight for important things. But at the same time, the fans and everyone also in this room, I think it's correct to trust us because we are doing the right things.
With Chelsea having a comfortable aggregate lead over Legia, Maresca has made several changes from the side that drew to Ipswich Town in the Premier League.
Here are the confirmed teams from Stamford Bridge for the Conference League tie between Chelsea and Legia Warsaw.
Chelsea
Starting XI: Jorgensen, Cucurella, Tosin, Badiashile, Acheampong, Dewsbury-Hall, James, Jackson, Palmer, Sancho, Nkunku
Bench: Sanchez, Bergstrom, Neto, Madueke, Gusto, George, Amougou, Rak-Sakyi, Antwi, Emenalo, Mheuka, Walsh
Legia Warsaw
Starting XI: V. Kovačević, Rúben Vinagre, Kapuadi, Ziółkowski, Pankov, Gonçalves, Elitim, Oyedele, Luquinhas, Pekhart, Morishita
Bench: Tobiasz, Mendes, Augustyniak, Chodyna, Bichakhchyan, Kun, Mozie, Olewiński, Jędrzejczyk, Szczepaniak