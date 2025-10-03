Chelsea vs Liverpool: Who is the referee and VAR for the Premier League clash?

The officials have been confirmed for Chelsea's Premier League clash against Liverpool in the Premier League.

Enzo Maresca's Chelsea side welcome the current champions to Stamford Bridge on Saturday evening, and are looking to claim their first league win in four matches.

Chelsea have suffered consecutive defeats to Manchester United and Brighton & Hove Albion, and their toughest test of the season now awaits them as they bid to end their winless league run.

Liverpool aren't in fine form themselves. They have lost their previous two in all competitions. A 2-1 defeat to Crystal Palace last weekend was followed by a narrow 1-0 loss away to Galatasaray in the Champions League.

For Chelsea, they were able to get back to winning ways in midweek with a 1-0 win against Benfica.

Enzo Fernandez and Alejandro Garnacho celebrating together after Chelsea's goal against Benfica. | IMAGO / Ball Raw Images

Saturday's clash will push Chelsea to the limit. They are without eight players and will have another switch up in defence following Trevoh Chalobah's suspension, with the Blues needing to keep out the likes of Alexander Isak, Cody Gakpo and Mohamed Salah to have any hope of getting a result.

"I don't think that now it's better to play Liverpool just because they drop points in the last two games," previewed Maresca.

"It's always a tough game. Always a big team. For me personally, the way they are doing this season, in any case, is fantastic."

As Saturday's clash awaits, the officials have been confirmed for the Premier League fixture.

Referee

The Premier League have confirmed that Anthony Taylor will take charge of the meeting between Chelsea and Liverpool.

IMAGO / Pro Sports Images

Assistants

Anthony Taylor will be supported by Gary Beswick and Adam Nunn on the touchline.

Fourth Official

Farai Hallam has been named as the Fourth Official for Saturday's match, with the referee overseeing conduct within the two dugouts, and the behaviour of Enzo Maresca and Arne Slot.

VAR/Assistant VAR

Overviewing proceedings from Stockley Park on Saturday will be Craig Pawson, who has been named as the Video Assistant Referee, with the Assistant Video Assistant Referee being Adrian Holmes.