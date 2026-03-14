Chelsea vs Newcastle: Starting XIs, confirmed team news for Premier League clash

Liam Rosenior has named his Chelsea side to face Newcastle United in the Premier League.

Chelsea are back on the winning trail in the league after their massive 4-1 win over Aston Villa last time out, which has boosted their hopes of a top four or five finish.

"Every league win is crucial when the table is as tight as it is right now," Rosenior wrote in his pre-Newcastle programme notes.

"This team has already shown it can respond brilliantly to setbacks and we will be looking to do so again and make sure we get ourselves back on track with a positive result here."

They were dealt a setback on Wednesday heading into Saturday's clash following a disappointing 5-2 defeat to PSG, putting them on the verge of exiting the Champions League at the last-16 stage.

It was a night of mistakes which cost Chelsea, a common theme in recent weeks which Rosenior has continued to insist needs stamping out for the Blues to be able to improve and become a successful side long-term.

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They have a chance to bounce back with Newcastle's visit down south, and Rosenior has had several decisions to make over his selection, including the goalkeeping position which has been the main talking point in recent weeks after Filip Jorgensen's return in goal against Aston Villa.

Amidst all the talk, with Estevao Willian still absent through injury, Rosenior has now named his side to face Newcastle.

Here are the confirmed teams from Stamford Bridge for the Premier League fixture between Chelsea and Newcastle.

Chelsea

Starting XI: Sanchez, Gusto, Fofana, Chalobah, Cucurella, James (C), Caicedo, Palmer, Enzo, Garnacho, João Pedro.

Bench: Sharman-Lowe, Badiashile, Sarr, Tosin, Hato, Lavia, Andrey Santos, Delap, Guiu.

Newcastle United

Starting XI: Ramsdale, Livramento, Thiaw, Botman, Hall, Willock, Ramsey, Barnes, J. Murphy (C), Woltemade, Gordon.

Bench: Pope, Ruddy, Trippier, Joelinton, Wissa, Osula, Elanga, Burn, A. Murphy.