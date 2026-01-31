Chelsea vs West Ham: Starting XIs, confirmed team news for Premier League clash

Liam Rosenior has named his Chelsea side to face West Ham in the Premier League.

Chelsea return to Stamford Bridge following back-to-back away wins against Crystal Palace and Napoli.

It has seen Rosenior's side keep alongside the chasing pack for Champions League qualification, as well as reaching the last-16 of Europe thanks to Joao Pedro's brace in Naples on Wednesday night.

The Blues are now on a four-game winning streak and will be keen to extend it to five against West Ham, who have found some form in recent weeks - winning their last two in the league.

Joao Pedro celebrating in Naples after scoring two goals to seal a top-eight finish in the Champions League. | IMAGO / ABACAPRESS

Chelsea are heavy favourites to beat West Ham on Saturday evening in west London. However, Rosenior knows the challenge against the Hammers offers the biggest test of the season to date.

READ MORE: Chelsea vs West Ham - Who is the referee and VAR for the Premier League clash?

The 41-year-old previewed: "(Saturday) is the biggest game of the season. I will find out so much. If you want to be a consistent winning team, these are the games you have to step forward."

He added: "Nuno has put his stamp on his team. All his teams have been well organised off the ball. They've been very good in transition."

Here are the confirmed teams from Stamford Bridge for the Premier League fixture between Chelsea and West Ham.

Chelsea

Starting XI: Sanchez; Gusto, Chalobah, Badiashile, Hato; Caicedo, Enzo; Garnacho, Palmer, Gittens; Delap

Bench: Sharman-Lowe, James, Acheampong, Fofana, Cucurella, Andrey Santos, Neto, Joao Pedro, Guiu

West Ham

Starting XI: Areola, Wan-Bissaka, Todibo, Mavropanos, Diouf, Souček, Fernandes, Summerville, Bowen, Pablo, Taty

Bench: Hermansen, Walker-Peters, Kilman, Wilson, Adama, Magassa, Scarles, Potts, Kanté