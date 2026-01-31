Chelsea vs West Ham: Starting XIs, confirmed team news for Premier League clash
Liam Rosenior has named his Chelsea side to face West Ham in the Premier League.
Chelsea return to Stamford Bridge following back-to-back away wins against Crystal Palace and Napoli.
It has seen Rosenior's side keep alongside the chasing pack for Champions League qualification, as well as reaching the last-16 of Europe thanks to Joao Pedro's brace in Naples on Wednesday night.
The Blues are now on a four-game winning streak and will be keen to extend it to five against West Ham, who have found some form in recent weeks - winning their last two in the league.
Chelsea are heavy favourites to beat West Ham on Saturday evening in west London. However, Rosenior knows the challenge against the Hammers offers the biggest test of the season to date.
The 41-year-old previewed: "(Saturday) is the biggest game of the season. I will find out so much. If you want to be a consistent winning team, these are the games you have to step forward."
He added: "Nuno has put his stamp on his team. All his teams have been well organised off the ball. They've been very good in transition."
Here are the confirmed teams from Stamford Bridge for the Premier League fixture between Chelsea and West Ham.
Chelsea
Starting XI: Sanchez; Gusto, Chalobah, Badiashile, Hato; Caicedo, Enzo; Garnacho, Palmer, Gittens; Delap
Bench: Sharman-Lowe, James, Acheampong, Fofana, Cucurella, Andrey Santos, Neto, Joao Pedro, Guiu
West Ham
Starting XI: Areola, Wan-Bissaka, Todibo, Mavropanos, Diouf, Souček, Fernandes, Summerville, Bowen, Pablo, Taty
Bench: Hermansen, Walker-Peters, Kilman, Wilson, Adama, Magassa, Scarles, Potts, Kanté
Matt Debono leads the editorial team which covers Chelsea On SI. He has witnessed Chelsea win it all, whilst also featuring on ITV News, SPORTbible and various other publications.