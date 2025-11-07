Chelsea vs Wolves: Premier League preview, team news, kick-off time & how to watch

Chelsea return to Stamford Bridge to host Wolves as they look to claim consecutive victories in the Premier League.

Enzo Maresca's side will be keen to build on their 1-0 victory over Tottenham last weekend, but they will need to overcome their long trip to Azerbaijan in midweek, which saw them make the 5,000-mile round trip for a 2-2 draw against Qarabag in the Champions League.

Last time out for Chelsea at Stamford Bridge ended in a 2-1 defeat to Sunderland, so the Blues will be hoping to get back to winning ways at home against a manager-less Wolves, who parted company with Vitor Pereira since their 3-0 loss to Fulham.

"They changed the manager, so for sure (there will be) some similarities, but these are the games we need to win," previewed Maresca. "When you do the right things against Liverpool and Tottenham, you have to confirm that (against other teams)."

Chelsea will continue to be without Levi Colwill, Benoit Badiashile, Dario Essugo and Cole Palmer. Romeo Lavia is set to be absent with a quad injury sustained against Qarabag.

Maresca faces another midfield injury dilemma following Lavia's setback to limit his options. | IMAGO / IPS

Pedro Neto missed Wednesday's draw in the Champions League, but has returned to the training pitch this week and a final decision will be made on his involvement following Friday's team session at Cobham.

"Pedro had a session yesterday with the physio outside," confirmed Maresca. "Today (Friday) he will try with us and then we will take a decision."

Here are all of the details ahead of the Premier League fixture between Chelsea and Wolves.

Date, time, location of Chelsea vs Wolves

Date: Saturday 8th November 2025

Kick-off time: 8pm UK / 3pm ET / 12pm PT

Stadium: Stamford Bridge, London

Competition: Premier League

IMAGO / Every Second Media

How to watch Chelsea vs Wolves

United Kingdom: Sky Sports Main Event, Sky Sports Premier League

United States: fuboTV, Peacock, Amazon Prime Video, NBCUNIVERSO

Prediction

Chelsea 3-0 Wolves