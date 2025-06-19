Confirmed Officials: Flamengo vs Chelsea - 2025 Club World Cup

The officials have been confirmed for the Club World Cup clash between Flamengo and Chelsea at Lincoln Financial Field in Philadelphia, United States.

Flamengo and Chelsea are both looking to maintain their 100 per cent records after winning their opening fixtures in Group D.

Chelsea claimed a 2-0 win over LAFC in Atlanta, with Flamengo also winning by the same scoreline against ES Tunis on Tuesday.

It's a quick turnaround for the Blues as they head to Philadelphia for the second fixture of their Club World Cup campaign. New signing Liam Delap will be hoping to add to his tally after bagging an assist on debut.

Jun 16, 2025; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; Chelsea FC forward Liam Delap (9) and Chelsea FC midfielder Dario Essugo (14) applaud their fans after the match during a group stage match of the 2025 FIFA Club World Cup at Mercedes-Benz Stadium. | Kai Pfaffenbach-Reuters via Imagn Images

"They are a very good team," previewed Chelsea head coach on Flamengo. "They play nice football. They have many good players. The manager is a former player. Watching them you realise they are a very good team with very good organisation, full of quality, technical players."

Maresca will look to freshen up his Chelsea side and rotate the squad to ensure risk of injuries, which there are currently none off, are minimised.

He added: "No injuries at the moment, but because it’s a tournament and we have a game every three days, we need to rotate players.

"I’m not saying we’re going to rotate ten or eleven players each game, but we will need to rotate three, four or five players each game for sure. This is because we cannot play every three days with the same players.

Jun 16, 2025; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; Chelsea head coach Enzo Maresca reacts to a play during the second half during a group stage match of the 2025 FIFA Club World Cup at Mercedes-Benz Stadium. | Kai Pfaffenbach-Reuters via Imagn Images

"The ones we tried to rotate a little bit in the first game are the ones we have tried to rotate since day one: Romeo (Lavia) and Reece (James). We also gave some minutes off to Moi, who has played the whole season, by bringing on Dario Essugo. We will try to continue on that."

Ahead of Friday's Club World Cup clash, the officials have been confirmed for the fixture in the United States.

Referee

FIFA have confirmed that Ivan Barton (SLV) will take charge of the fixture between Flamengo and Chelsea.

The match officials for the @FIFACWC fixtures on 20 June have been appointed. 🤝 — FIFA (@FIFAcom) June 18, 2025

Assistants

Ivan Barton will be supported by David Moran (SLV) and Antonio Pupiro (NCA) on the touchline.

Fourth Official

Ning Ma (CHN) has been named as the Fourth Official for Friday's match, with the referee overseeing conduct within the two dugouts, and the behaviour of Filipe Luís and Enzo Maresca.

Will VAR be in operation at the 2025 Club World Cup?

Yes - VAR will be in operation at this summer's 2025 Club World Cup.