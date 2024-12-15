Chelsea vs Brentford: Confirmed team news for Premier League clash
The team news is in from Stamford Bridge ahead of Chelsea's Premier League clash against Brentford on Sunday.
Enzo Maresca's host Thomas Frank's side looking to claim their first victory over the Bees in six matches. Chelsea are winless in their previous five in all competitions and their last win came back in December 2021.
After results went in Chelsea's favour over the weekend, with Arsenal and Liverpool being held to draws and Aston Villa suffering defeat to Nottingham Forest, Maresca's Blues have the opportunity to reduce the gap to leaders Liverpool to just two points.
Chelsea are on a winning streak of six matches in all competitions and their last defeat came 10 matches ago, stretching all the way back to the end of October when they lost to Newcastle in the Carabao Cup.
Maresca is aware of the threat Brentford will post, with 'tiny details' set to decide the outcome of the London derby.
"The way they achieve points, the way they play, the different style they have it’s top, it’s fantastic," Maresca said ahead of the fixture.
"The only thing I can say is that they play fantastic football. The good thing is they play in different ways, different styles, so it’s difficult.
"At the same time, I said straight after the Tottenham game, we need our fans for Sunday’s game. We need them behind us because I have the feeling that it will be a very tough game. It’s a game that can be decided by tiny details so we need to pay attention."
Here is the confirmed team news from Stamford Bridge for Chelsea against Brentford in the Premier League.
Chelsea
Starting XI: Sanchez, Gusto, Tosin, Colwill, Cucurella, Caicedo, Enzo, Madueke, Palmer, Sancho, Jackson
Bench: Jorgensen, Disasi, Acheampong, Veiga, Dewsbury-Hall, Rak-Sakyi, George, Nkunku, Guiu
Brentford
Starting XI: Flekken, van den Berg, Collins, Pinnock, Roeslev, Norgaard, Yarmolyuk, Damsgaard, Lewis-Potter, Mbeumo, Wissa
Bench: Vladimarsson, Schade, Carvalho, Mee, Ajer, Meghoma, Konak, Janelt, Trevitt