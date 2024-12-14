Enzo Maresca: How Chelsea's result vs 'very tough' Brentford will be decided
Enzo Maresca has outlined how Chelsea's Premier League clash against Brentford at Stamford Bridge will be decided.
Chelsea are searching for their first win over Brentford in six matches to end a run of three years without victory over their London counterparts.
Brentford are unbeaten in their last five matches against Chelsea in the Premier League, with their last wins over the Bees coming in the Carabao Cup and Premier League in the latter months of 2021.
Maresca is now in charge of Chelsea and Sunday's clash, which will kick-off at 7pm UK time, has come at the perfect time for the Blues to put a stop to the winless run.
Chelsea have gathered real momentum following a run of six consecutive wins in all competitions, taking their unbeaten streak to nine matches.
Brentford boss Thomas Frank insists Chelsea are favourites for the London derby, explaining: "They are favourites. They are maybe the best team in the Premier League right now. They are maybe even more in-form than Liverpool, even though they are top of the league. They are playing incredible and are well-coached. Maresca has done a top job."
However, Maresca believes Sunday's encounter will be a 'very tough' match due to Frank's approach and believes it will 'be decided by tiny details'.
"I know him and his team for many years," Maresca responded on Brentford and Frank. "He’s doing a great, fantastic job. The way they achieve points, the way they play, the different style they have it’s top, it’s fantastic.
"The only thing I can say is that they play fantastic football. The good thing is they play in different ways, different styles, so it’s difficult.
"At the same time, I said straight after the Tottenham game, we need our fans for Sunday’s game. We need them behind us because I have the feeling that it will be a very tough game. It’s a game that can be decided by tiny details so we need to pay attention."
