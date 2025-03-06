Copenhagen vs Chelsea: Confirmed team news for Conference League clash
Enzo Maresca has named his Chelsea side to face Copenhagen in the Conference League.
The Italian named a 21-player travelling squad as the Blues return to European action, boasting a 10 per cent win rate since the qualifiers.
With Chelsea out of the Carabao Cup and FA Cup, the Conference League is the last trophy up for grabs in Maresca's debut season at Stamford Bridge.
The head coach will be hopeful of coming away from the first leg of the last-16 clash with a good result to take back to the home fans.
Benoit Badiashile returned to the squad, with Cole Pamer set to make his Conference League debut in Denmark.
Speaking ahead of the match, Maresca said: "We try to focus on what we do better, not only in games but in training sessions.
"The main focus is to help players improve. The focus is what we can do better day by day and game after game. The preparation for this game is the exact same. It's not 90 minutes, it's 180 minutes and two games so we plan for two. You can manage a little bit different."
Maresca has named a strong side as Chelsea seek victory against Copenhagen on Thursday afternoon.
Copenhagen
Starting XI: Ramaj, Diks, Gabriel, Hatzidiakos, Claesson (c), Froholdt, Chiakha, Gocholeishvili, Meling, Achouri, Clem
Bench: Trott, Garananga, Mattsson, Huescas, Lopez, Robert, Runarsson, Falk, Nemeth
Chelsea
Starting XI: Sanchez, Chalobah, Tosin, Badiashile, Gusto, James, Caicedo, Dewsbury-Hall, Palmer, George, Mheuka
Bench: Jorgensen, Bergstrom, Acheampong, Colwill, Cucurella, Fernandez, Amougou, Neto, Sancho, Nkunku