Crystal Palace vs Chelsea: Confirmed team news for Premier League clash
Enzo Maresca has named his Chelsea side to face Crystal Palace in the Premier League for their first game of 2025.
The Blues are looking to get back to winning ways after consecutive defeats to Fulham and Ipswich Town.
A trip to Selhurst Park, a ground where Chelsea have struggled in the past, is not what Maresca would have wanted and his side must be back to their best if they are to come away with three points.
Chelsea loanee Trevoh Chalobah is unavailable for selection for the hosts T, and Maresca has opted for several changes to his starting XI.
Josh Acheampong has been handed first start in the Premier League after signing a contract extension at Stamford Bridge last month, as Robert Sanchez returns in goal behind the youngster.
Here is the confirmed team news for the Premier League clash between Crystal Palace and Chelsea.
Crystal Palace
Starting XI: Henderson, Munoz, Richards, Lacroix, Guehi, Mitchell, Lerma, Doucoure, Sarr, Eze, Mateta
Bench: Turner, Nketiah, Schlupp, Clyne, Kamada, Riad, Devenny, Kporha, Agbinone
Chelsea
Starting XI: Sanchez, Gusto, Acheampong, Colwill, Cucurella, Caicedo, Enzo, Neto, Palmer, Sancho, Jackson
Bench: Jorgensen, Disasi, Tosin, Veiga, James, Madueke, Joao Felix, Nkunku, Guiu