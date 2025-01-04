Why Trevoh Chalobah can't play for Crystal Palace vs Chelsea in Premier League
Trevoh Chalobah won’t feature for Crystal Palace against Chelsea in the Premier League at Selhurst Park.
Chelsea make the short trip across the capital to face the Eagles, looking to be in the New Year with a victory to end a run of two consecutive league defeats which came against Fulham and Ipswich Town post-Christmas.
Enzo Maresca will be without Wesley Fofana and Benoit Badiashile, with Tosin Adarabioyo and Levi Colwill likely to partner in the heart of the Blues’ defence.
Chelsea have loaned out several players this season, including Chalobah, who is on loan with Crystal Palace until the end of the season.
As a result, Chalobah will not be able to play for the hosts on Saturday due to Premier League rules making players ineligible to feature against their parent clubs.
Chalobah, 25, will have to instead watch on from the sidelines with split loyalties.
With Chelsea’s current defensive injury issues, a Chalobah recall could’ve been eyed by the Blues. However, it has been confirmed that there is no break clause in the contract and he will remain with Oliver Glasner’s side until the summer.
Chelsea have previously tried offloading the centre-back on a permanent basis, but had no suitors willing to match their asking price.
Ahead of the London derby, Glasner was asked about Chalobah’s future and whether the club are considering a permanent deal.
"A deal happens if three parties are happy with it - the two clubs and the player,” said Glasner.
“If all parties want to have a deal, and agree, it will happen. He's doing really well for us and we were very consistent in our defensive line, with Dean Henderson as goalkeeper as well."
It remains to be seen as to what the future holds for Chelsea's backline, with Aaron Anselmino returning from loan at Boca Juniors.
Maresca is keep t take a look at the young Argentine before a decision is made over his future, but the 19-year-old could block any potential return for Chalobah at the end of the season.