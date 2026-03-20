Everton vs Chelsea: Premier League preview, team news, kick-off time & how to watch

Chelsea are looking to end a run of three straight defeats when they face Everton in the Premier League on Saturday evening.

It's been a challenging few weeks for Chelsea, who were knocked out of the Champions League by Paris Saint-Germain and suffered defeat to Newcastle United last weekend.

They head to the Hill Dickinson Stadium for the first time since Everton have moved on from Goodison Park, which sees Chelsea needing a victory to get their Champions League qualification bid back on course.

The pressure has cranked up on head coach Liam Rosenior, who acknowledges the expectations set from those in the stands, with Chelsea keen to show their resilience and character to get back to winning ways.

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Chelsea will be without Filip Jorgensen (groin) and Reece James (hamstring) due to injury, while Malo Gusto and Estevao Willian are expected to return to the side and feature on Merseyside.

"(Filip) had his scan and he needed a minor operation," confirmed Rosenior. "Nothing too serious. Again, that's a matter of weeks, but he'll go through the wars at the moment.

"And Reece, we're going to look more at after the international break. It's not serious, but there is something in his hamstring and that's something that we'll monitor after the international break."

Meanwhile, Trevoh Chalobah has been ruled out for around six weeks after a nasty injury sustained against PSG.

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Chelsea will be hoping there are no team leaks ahead of facing David Moyes' side after the team news leaked ahead of both ties against PSG. Rosenior has insisted the matter has now been resolved internally.

"We know (who it is)," confirmed the Blues head coach. "And it's not come from any place of malicious intent to me or to the team. We know where it's come from and we've dealt with the situation."

Following their 2-0 win in December, Chelsea are looking to complete the league double over Everton for the first time since 2016-17 under Antonio Conte.

Here are all of the details ahead of the Premier League fixture between Everton and Chelsea.

Date, time, location of Everton vs Chelsea

Date: Saturday 21st March 2026

Kick-off time: 5.30pm UK / 1.30pm ET / 10.30am PT

Stadium: Hill Dickinson Stadium

Competition: Premier League

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How to watch Everton vs Chelsea

United Kingdom: Sky Sports Main Event, Sky Sports Premier League

United States: USA Network, Telemundo, Telemundo Deportes En Vivo, UNIVERSO, UNIVERSO NOW

Prediction

Everton 2-1 Chelsea