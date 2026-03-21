Everton vs Chelsea: Starting XIs, confirmed team news for Premier League clash

Liam Rosenior has named his Chelsea side to face Everton in the Premier League.

Chelsea head to the Hill Dickinson Stadium on Saturday evening hoping to end a run of three straight losses in all competitions.

It has seen Chelsea knocked out of the Champions League, defeat to Newcastle United last weekend dealt a blow to their qualification bid for next season's competition.

Rosenior's side will be hoping to take advantage of Manchester United's draw with Bournemouth as they bid to get back on the winning trail heading into the international break.

IMAGO / Sportimage

Rosenior's Blues could do the league double over the Toffees for the first time since the 2016-17 season, but the Chelsea head coach is fully aware of the threats the visitors will have to deal with if they want to end their losing streak.

"Everton and David Moyes are doing an incredible job," previewed Rosenior.

"He's an incredible manager with a lot of experience, and in a lot of the aspects of the game, they're very, very good.

"We analyse every aspect of the opposition and we prepare as best as we can, not just for defensive set-plays but for every moment of the game. We will need to find a way to fight to make sure we get what we want from the game."

Looking to end a run of three straight defeats in all competitions.



To Merseyside! 👊🔵 pic.twitter.com/j7DJdPvnU3 — Absolute Chelsea (@AbsoluteChelsea) March 21, 2026

Chelsea are without Filip Jorgensen, Trevoh Chalobah, Reece James and Levi Colwill for the trip to Everton, while Malo Gusto and Estevao have been named in the matchday squad.

Here are the confirmed teams from the Hill Dickinson Stadium for the Premier League fixture between Everton and Chelsea.

Everton

Starting XI: Pickford, O'Brien, Tarkowski, Keane, Mykolenko, Gueye, Garner, McNeil, Dewsbury-Hall, Ndiaye, Beto

Bench: Travers, Patterson, Barry, Dibling, Coleman, Branthwaite, Rohl, Iroegbunam, Armstrong

Chelsea

Starting XI: Sanchez, Gusto, Fofana, Hato, Cucurella, Caicedo, Lavia, Palmer, Enzo, Neto, Joao Pedro

Bench: Sharman-Lowe, Acheampong, Adarabioyo, Sarr, Essugo, Santos, Estevao, Garnacho, Delap