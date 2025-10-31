Enzo Maresca is likely to continue the trend of fielding a heavily rotated Chelsea side for Saturday's Premier League clash against Tottenham Hotspur.

The Italian head coach made 10 team personnel changes in each of his last three starting line-ups, and there is nothing that indicates he would change his approach for the weekend.

The majority of the Chelsea starters against Wolves are therefore unlikely to keep their spots, including Jamie Gittens and Andrey Santos, who both had stellar performances.

Robert Sanchez should be back in goal, and so are Reece James and Marc Cucurella in defence.

For the centre-back pairing, Maresca has used three different combinations in the last four games. Trevoh Chalobah and Josh Acheampong have played as a pair twice in this period and could be used again to have some continuity.

Maresca has confirmed that Enzo Fernandez, Moises Caicedo, and Joao Pedro are all available, and these three were the starting midfielders in the defeat to Sunderland.

IMAGO / Pro Sports Images

While the head coach previously said that Joao Pedro thrives playing behind a striker, Liam Delap's suspension probably means the Brazil international will play up front.

This leaves a spot in midfield alongside Fernandez and Caicedo, and Romeo Lavia, who played just 60 minutes in midweek, is the most obvious option for this role.

Marc Guiu, who was left out of the squad in midweek, is an option, of course, but starting in a derby would arguably be too big a responsibility for the teenager.

Pedro Neto and Alejandro Garnacho, on the other hand, are likely to start on the flanks, with Gittens and Estevao Willian, who were on the scoresheet against Wolves, as options to provide fresher legs in the second half.

Thomas Frank's side have won just once in their last four games, but are currently still three points ahead of ninth-place Chelsea in the Premier League table.

Up next: A trip to north London. 😤 pic.twitter.com/S4T4gL3npb — Chelsea FC (@ChelseaFC) October 31, 2025

Predicted Chelsea line-up to face Tottenham (4-2-3-1)

Goalkeeper: Robert Sanchez

Defenders: Reece James, Trevoh Chalobah, Josh Acheampong, Marc Cucurella

Midfielders: Moises Caicedo, Enzo Fernandez, Romeo Lavia

Forwards: Pedro Neto, Joao Pedro, Alejandro Garnacho