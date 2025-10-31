Caicedo, Fernandez, Joao Pedro: Maresca offers triple Chelsea team update vs Spurs

Enzo Maresca has confirmed that Enzo Fernandez, Moises Caicedo and Joao Pedro are all available for Saturday's trip to Tottenham Hotspur despite their fitness problems.

The Chelsea head coach previously admitted that these three players are among the few Chelsea players who "are not training every day" because their high workload in matches has led to fitness issues.

It was therefore not a surprise that the three South American players did not make the starting line-up when Chelsea beat Wolves in the Carabao Cup fourth-round tie on Wednesday.

Both Fernandez and Caicedo were still involved in the second half, with the former playing about 30 minutes while the latter had a brief cameo towards the end of the game.

Joao Pedro, however, remained on the bench.

Fortunately, Maresca has now said that these three are in contention to play this weekend.

IMAGO / Every Second Media

"They are available," Maresca said about Fernandez, Caicedo, and Joao Pedro in Friday's press conference.

"The reason why Joao Pedro did not play against Wolves was to protect him."

About the trio's load management, Maresca added: "We cannot plan with them because of their problems, their situations.

"It is game by game to see how many minutes we can give them."

IMAGO / Pro Sports Images

Joao Pedro's presence, in particular, could prove crucial for Chelsea for the upcoming match, considering Liam Delap's one-match suspension for his red card against Wolves.

The Brazil international is in a goalscoring slump, at the moment, having failed to score in his last eight appearances for the Blues, seven of which were as a starter.

Still, without Delap, he remains the most experienced number nine option at Maresca's disposal, with Marc Guiu and Tyrique George being the alternatives.

Unless there is any new unconfirmed injury news, Levi Colwill, Dario Essugo, Cole Palmer, and Benoit Badiashile are the only four expected absentees for this match.