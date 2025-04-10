Legia Warsaw vs Chelsea: Starting XIs, confirmed team news for Conference League clash
Enzo Maresca has named his Chelsea side to face Legia Warsaw in the Conference League.
Chelsea are in the Polish capital, Warsaw, for the 1st leg of their quarter-final tie against Legia after progressing past FC Copenhagen in the last-16 last month.
Maresca has named a strong travelling squad for Thursday's tie, with Moises Caicedo, Enzo Fernandez, Cole Palmer and Nicolas Jackson all involved in the matchday squad.
With Chelsea edging closer to May's final, which also takes place in Poland, expectation is increasing on Maresca's side. After a blip, they are unbeaten in their last two matches (W1, D1) and will be hoping to build momentum heading into the final weeks of the season.
"I know for Chelsea as a club, fans, players, it's something normal in the past (to win)," said Maresca ahead of the European clash. "But because in the last period we struggled a little bit, I think this season, the entire season has been quite good until now. But probably from good to be very good, we need to finish where we are and hopefully we finish there."
Filip Jorgensen begins in goal for the visitors, while Levi Colwill and Marc Cucurella continue from the bench. Fernandez, who netted against Copenhagen, begins on the bench, with Kiernan Dewsbury-Hall and Reece James starting in midfield. Youngsters Josh Acheampong and Tyrique George have been given the nod to start.
Here are the confirmed teams from the Polish capital for the Conference League tie between Legia Warsaw and Chelsea.
Legia Warsaw
Starting XI: Tobiasz, Kapuadi, Oyedele, Augustyniak, Chodyna, Pankov, Wszołek, Rúben Vinagre, Elitim, Morishita, Luquinhas
Bench: Mendes, Kovačević, Gonçalves, Pekhart, Bichakhchyan, Kun, Barcia, Mozie, Olewiński, Szczepaniak
Chelsea
Starting XI: Jorgensen, Gusto, Tosin, Badiashile, Acheampong, James, Dewsbury-Hall, Sancho, Palmer, George, Nkunku
Bench: Sanchez, Cucurella, Colwill, Neto, Fernandez, Madueke, Jackson, Chalobah, Caicedo, Amougou, Rak-Sakyi, Mheuka