Lincoln City vs Chelsea: Confirmed team news for Carabao Cup third round tie
In this story:
Enzo Maresca has named his Chelsea side to face Lincoln City in the Carabao Cup third round.
Chelsea's 2025/26 Carabao Cup campaign gets underway on Tuesday night as they travel to Lincolnshire.
Lincoln City pose a real threat to Chelsea, heading into the tie with nothing to lose and everything to gain, and will be buoyed on by their positive start to the League One campaign which sees them currently in third place.
Chelsea are without Levi Colwill, Benoit Badiashile, Romeo Lavia, Dario Essugo and Liam Delap for Tuesday night's clash.
Pre-match, Chelsea head coach Enzo Maresca admitted he would rather face a fellow Premier League side than Lincoln. He said: “Personally, I would prefer to play against a Premier League team rather than a League One team because these are the kind of games that worry me most because you can underestimate the opposition."
As expected, Maresca has made a whole host of changes, including Filip Jorgensen starting in goal for the visitors, with Robert Sanchez suspended after his red card against Manchester United.
READ MORE: Lincoln hand Enzo Maresca chance for Chelsea reset - but Carabao Cup tie won't be straightforward
READ MORE: Lincoln City vs Chelsea: Confirmed officials for Carabao Cup third round tie
Here are the confirmed teams from the LNER Stadium for the Carabao Cup tie between Lincoln City and Chelsea.
Lincoln City
Starting XI: Jeacock, Darikwa, Montsma, Towler, McGrandles, Bradley, Street, House, Hamer, Varfolomeev, Draper
Bench: Wickens, Reach, Hackett, Bayliss, Collins, Thorn, Ring, Okoronkwo, Obikwu
Chelsea
Starting XI: Jorgensen, Gusto, Fofana, Chalobah, Hato, Fernandez (c), Santos, Garnacho, Buonanotte, Gittens, George
Bench: Slonina, Cucurella, James, Caicedo, Harrison, Walsh, Estevao, Neto, Mheuka
Matt Debono leads the editorial team which covers Chelsea On SI. He has witnessed Chelsea win it all, whilst also featuring on ITV News, SPORTbible and various other publications.