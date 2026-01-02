Man City vs Chelsea: Premier League preview, team news, kick-off time & how to watch

Chelsea begin 2026 with a trip to face Manchester City in the Premier League on Sunday evening.

The Blues travel to the Etihad without a manager following the departure of head coach Enzo Maresca on New Year's Day.

After 18 months in charge, Chelsea are now looking for a permanent successor and it is not expected the appointment will be in place before Sunday's trip to Manchester.

Chelsea Under-21s boss Calum McFarlane has been called up to take care of media duties, training preparations and is set to lead the team on Sunday against Pep Guardiola's side.

After one league win in their last seven, Chelsea are firm underdogs for Sunday's fixture, which will see them without Moises Caicedo due to suspension. He was cautioned in the 2-2 draw to Bournemouth on December 30.

Marc Cucurella was absent against Bournemouth due to a hamstring problem and will hope to be available to face Man City.

Cole Palmer started against Bournemouth but didn't complete the full 90 minutes, as his return from a groin problem is managed. Whether he is available to start against his former side remains unclear for now, with McFarlane expected to confirm the team news in his pre-match press conference.

Here are all of the details ahead of the Premier League fixture between Man City and Chelsea.

Date, time, location of Man City vs Chelsea

Date: Sunday 4th January 2026

Kick-off time: 5.30pm UK / 12.30pm ET / 9.30am PT

Stadium: Etihad Stadium, Manchester

Competition: Premier League

How to watch Man City vs Chelsea

United Kingdom: Sky Sports Main Event, Sky Sports Premier League

United States: NBCSN, Peacock

Prediction

Man City 3-1 Chelsea