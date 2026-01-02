Chelsea deliver 'undecided' Marc Cucurella fitness update for Man City clash

Chelsea interim boss Calum McFarlane confirmed that defender Marc Cucurella is back in training but remains doubtful for Sunday's Premier League clash with Manchester City.

Cucurella suffered a hamstring injury during Chelsea's defeat to Aston Villa last week, forcing him to miss the 2-2 draw with Bournemouth on Tuesday.

With the backup left back, Jorrel Hato, also absent due to an injury he picked up during the half-time warm-up against Newcastle United, former Chelsea head coach Enzo Maresca had to rely on Malo Gusto to fill the void.

The good news is McFarlane, the club's Under-21s head coach who will take charge of the team following Maresca's departure earlier this week, confirmed that there have been no new injuries in the team.

However, it remains unclear whether Cucurella will be available for the trip to the Etihad Stadium despite positive signs.

IMAGO / NurPhoto

"With Marc, it is positive (that he’s back training), and we will see with him," the caretaker said about Cucurella's injury situation during his press conference on Friday.

"We’re undecided on that (whether he will play), I don’t have the full information on him as of yet."

Aside from Cucurella, there remain questions over Palmer's fitness as well.

The England international already played twice in the last week, against Aston Villa and Bournemouth, so it is unclear if he is ready to play for a full 90 minutes.

He is Chelsea's most important attacker, so they would want him to stay on the pitch as long as possible.

The biggest blow to Chelsea's chances against City, however, would be Moises Caicedo's absence.

IMAGO / NurPhoto

The midfielder will be serving a one-match suspension after picking up his fifth yellow card of the season during the draw with Bournemouth.

Andrey Santos would be the most obvious alternative option for the number six position, although just like Enzo Maresca, McFarlane could decide to use Reece James in midfield as well.

"We will go there looking to give a good account of ourselves and trying to obtain a good result," McFarlane added about the trip to Manchester City.

"That’s the brief and that’s what we are working on.

"Of course, we know we will be facing a good team, in good form and led by a great manager.

"But we have good players too and we will be going into the game being as positive as possible."