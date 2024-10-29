Newcastle vs Chelsea: Carabao Cup preview, team news, how to watch, kick-off time & prediction
Chelsea travel north to face Newcastle United in the Carabao Cup fourth round on Wednesday night at St. James' Park.
Enzo Maresca’s side are looking to book their spot in December’s quarter-finals, with Chelsea hoping to go one step better this season following defeat at Wembley in the 2023/24 final against Liverpool.
A hat-trick from Christopher Nkunku in a 5-0 victory over Barrow last month helped Chelsea ensure progression to set up a tie against Newcastle, who they beat on penalties in the Carabao Cup quarter-finals last season.
The two sides only faced each other on Sunday at Stamford Bridge in the Premier League, which saw Chelsea come out 2-1 winners thanks to goals from Nicolas Jackson and Cole Palmer.
After Reece James and Wesley Fofana, both who have been out with long-term injuries, played against Newcastle in the league, they are set to be rested with Maresca insisting they will be managed and only play one game until a week for the time being.
"When you have that kind of injury, you will feel pain for the rest of your career unfortunately," Maresca admitted on Fofana. "He finished well (against Newcastle on Sunday) and looks okay."
The likes of Mykhailo Mudryk, Enzo Fernandez, Christopher Nkunku and Filip Jorgensen are among a host of changes Maresca is expected to make as he shares the minutes across the team.
Here is all the information ahead of Wednesday night's cup tie as Chelsea look to win both games of the double header against Newcastle.
Date, time, location of Newcastle United vs Chelsea
Date: Wednesday 30th October 2024
Kick-off time: 19:45 UK / 15:45 EST / 12:45 PST
Stadium: St. James' Park
Competition: Carabao Cup fourth round
How to watch Newcastle United vs Chelsea
United Kingdom: Sky Sports+
United States: Paramount+
Prediction
Newcastle United 1-2 Chelsea