Newcastle vs Chelsea: Starting XIs, confirmed team news for Premier League clash

Enzo Maresca has named his Chelsea side to face Newcastle United in the Premier League.

Chelsea are searching for their first away league victory over Newcastle in four meetings after losing the previous three.

Both sides head into Saturday's early kick-off off the back of victories in the Carabao Cup and securing semi-final spots.

Chelsea got back to winning ways last weekend in the league with a 2-0 win over Everton, while Newcastle were inflicted to a 1-0 loss against bitter rivals Sunderland.

It's Chelsea's final away game of 2025 and they will be keen to end it on a high. Maresca is wary of the threat Eddie Howe's side pose, admitting: "They are a very good team. A manager doing a very good job. They are strong and intense."

There has been a lot of talk about Enzo Maresca this week. He will be keen for his players to do the talking on the pitch against Newcastle. | IMAGO / Pro Sports Images

In terms of team news, Maresca has once again reverted to his usual league selections following wholesale changes against Cardiff City.

As expected, Cole Palmer returns to the side as Chelsea continue to manage his fitness. Moises Caicedo is involved in the league for the first time since the Arsenal draw in November after serving his domestic ban.

Here are the confirmed teams from St James' Park for the Premier League fixture between Newcastle and Chelsea.

Newcastle United

Starting XI: Ramsdale, Miley, Thiaw, Schar, Hall, Tonali, Guimaraes, Ramsey, Jacob Murphy, Gordon, Woltemade

Bench: Ruddy, Joelinton, Wissa, Barnes, Elanga, Willock, Alex Murphy, Shahar, Neave

Chelsea

Starting XI: Sanchez, Gusto, Fofana, Chalobah, Cucurella, James, Caicedo, Neto, Palmer, Garnacho, Joao Pedro

Bench: Jorgensen, Badiashile, Tosin, Acheampong, Hato, Fernandez, Santos, Buonanotte, Guiu