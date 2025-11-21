Predicted Chelsea line-up vs Burnley: Fofana, Estevao, Caicedo reserved for Barcelona
Enzo Maresca is likely to field a rotated side in Saturday's match against Burnley, with the upcoming Champions League clash with Barcelona in mind.
It has been a relatively good international break for Chelsea without any player sustaining an injury on international duty.
Cole Palmer's fresh toe fracture is a blow, of course, but he was expected to miss this weekend's trip to Turf Moor in the first place.
Maresca also confirmed that Benoit Badiashile, Enzo Fernandez, and Pedro Neto, who recently struggled with injuries, are in contention to play against Burnley.
For the goalkeeper spot, Robert Sanchez remains the obvious choice.
The rumours of Jorgensen's desire to leave in January in search of more opportunities may affect Maresca's decision, but it makes sense to let Sanchez continue his good form, after two clean sheets in the last two games.
At the back, Reece James should be fresh after staying on the bench in England's win over Albania.
Marc Cucurella played two full 90-minute games for Spain during the international break, so Jorrel Hato is likely to be given the starting left-back spot.
For the centre-back pairing, Trevoh Chalobah and Wesley Fofana are arguably the most sensible options.
That said, Fofana's workload is still being managed after long-term injury spells, so if Maresca plans to use him against Barcelona, Tosin Adarabioyo should get the nod instead.
In midfield, Enzo Fernandez and Moises Caicedo are the first-choice pairing, but the latter returned late after playing with Ecuador in the USA and missed out on Thursday's training.
Fernandez is, therefore, likely to be paired with Andrey Santos for this match.
For the number 10 spot, Joao Pedro is likely to continue to play as a second striker after two consecutive starts in this position, and is expected to play behind Liam Delap.
On the flanks, Pedro Neto and Alejandro Garnacho should start on the right and left, respectively, while Estevao and Jamie Gittens conserve their energy for Barcelona.
Predicted Chelsea 4-2-3-1 line-up
Goalkeeper: Robert Sanchez
Defenders: Reece James, Trevoh Chalobah, Tosin Adarabioyo, Jorrel Hato
Midfielders: Enzo Fernandez, Andrey Santos, Joao Pedro
Forwards: Pedro Neto, Liam Delap, Alejandro Garnacho
Gerry Crisandy is a freelance writer who has covered Chelsea for many years. His work has been published on The Chelsea Chronicle and Pride of London. He grew up idolising Michael Ballack and is a firm believer in expected goals.