Liam Rosenior will have to make some big decisions on how Chelsea set up defensively in Saturday's Premier League clash with Everton amid several injury problems.

Chelsea's visit to Hill Dickinson Stadium this weekend will be the team's last match in March, with the international break on the horizon.

Rosenior will therefore have very few reasons not to go all out with his team selection in the hope of ending the month with a win, especially after three consecutive defeats in all competitions.

Additionally, Chelsea remain outside the top five with a one-point gap to Liverpool in fifth.

From Chelsea's perspective, this is close to being a must-win game.

Robert Sanchez is the obvious choice in goal since Filip Jorgensen has been ruled out of the fixture following a minor groin surgery.

The choice for centre-back pairing, however, is not as easy to make.

Trevoh Chalobah is out for six weeks due to an ankle injury, and he featured in six of the last seven games for Chelsea.

The only match he missed in this period was when he was rotated out of the starting 11 against Wrexham earlier this month.

Rosenior hinted at a change in his team selection after Chelsea's recent poor defensive record, and this would be an opportunity to do so.

IMAGO / APL

Wesley Fofana is likely going to reclaim his starting spot alongside either Mamadou Sarr or Jorrel Hato.

Malo Gusto, who made his return to training on Thursday after missing the second-leg defeat to PSG due to illness, is expected to start at right-back, while Marc Cucurella starts on the left.

Chelsea have plenty of options in central midfield, but Moises Caicedo and Enzo Fernandez may finally be back playing as a pair. This would allow Rosenior to field an extra attacker.

IMAGO / ZUMA Press Wire

Cole Palmer should start as a number 10, flanked by Estevao and Pedro Neto.

Up front, Joao Pedro remains the first-choice number nine.

Predicted Chelsea line-up (4-2-3-1) vs Everton

Goalkeeper: Robert Sanchez

Defenders: Malo Gusto, Wesley Fofana, Mamadou Sarr, Marc Cucurella

Midfielders: Enzo Fernandez, Moises Caicedo, Cole Palmer

Forwards: Estevao, Pedro Neto, Joao Pedro