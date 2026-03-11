PSG vs Chelsea: Starting XIs, confirmed team news for Champions League last-16 tie

Liam Rosenior has named his Chelsea side to face Paris Saint-Germain in the Champions League.

Chelsea are in Paris for the first leg of the Round of 16 tie as the knockout stages of the Champions League get underway.

A big tie awaits the Blues as they look to take an advantage back to Stamford Bridge for next week's second leg.

Rosenior knows Chelsea need to cope with PSG's 'world class' qualities and is hoping for an improved display in terms of discipline, which has been a regular problem in recent weeks.

"Paris are world class; it would be crazy to say anything else," previewed Rosenior. "They have world-class players and a world-class manager, but we do too.

IMAGO / Focus Images

"We have to remember it's a two-legged tie, so we need discipline. I'm confident as a person and even more confident in the group. It's a nice fit. I'm not just talking about these games but what we want to achieve in the long term."

PSG boss Luis Enrique is seeking revenge after defeat in last summer's Club World Cup final. Since then, Chelsea have changed coaches following Enzo Maresca's departure in January.

"We know Chelsea very well, having played them last summer. They have changed their manager and players. We know how difficult these types of matches are, but we are looking to be ready to win."

In terms of team news, Chelsea are without Levi Colwill, Dario Essugo, Estevao Willian and Jamie Gittens for the trip to France, while Enzo Fernandez, Moises Caicedo and Cole Palmer return after they were handed rests against Wrexham.

Here are the confirmed teams from the Parc des Princes for the Champions League tie PSG and Chelsea.

PSG

Starting XI: Safonov, Hakimi, Marquinhos, Pacho, Mendes, Zaire-Emery, Vitinha, Neves, Doue, Dembele, Barcola

Bench: Chevalier, Marin, Beraldo, Zabarnyi, Hernandez, Lee, Mayulu, Fernandez, Kvaratskhelia, Ramos, Mbaye

Chelsea

Starting XI: Jorgensen, Gusto, Fofana, Chalobah, Cucurella, James (c), Caicedo, Palmer, Enzo, Neto, Joao Pedro

Bench: Sanchez, Merrick, Acheampong, Adarabioyo, Sarr, Badiashile, Hato, Santos, Lavia, Garnacho, Guiu, Delap