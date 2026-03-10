Liam Rosenior has provided some positive updates on Levi Colwill and Jamie Gittens despite the pair's omission from Chelsea's squad to face Paris Saint-Germain.

Both Colwill and Gittens were spotted in the team training on Tuesday, as Chelsea made their final preparation for the first leg of the Champions League round of 16 tie.

Unfortunately, neither made the 23-man Chelsea squad that travelled to Paris on Tuesday afternoon.

Colwill's omission is hardly a surprise, given that he has been sidelined since the start of the season due to a cruciate ligament injury.

Levi Colwill / Instagram

Gittens' exclusion, however, is more disappointing since Chelsea could really use another winger option for this tie.

The 21-year-old suffered a hamstring tear during Chelsea's win over West Ham last month, but Rosenior suggested that the winger was close to returning.

"I think if you look at our squad now, Levi's back in modified training," Rosenior explained in his press conference on Tuesday.

"We're still taking time. Jamie Gittens is back. We're working really, really well in terms of our injury load, and that has to continue."

Another not-so-surprising absence from the squad list is Estevao.

The Brazil international did not even take part in the training on Tuesday, so he was expected to miss the trip to Paris.

He has missed Chelsea's last four games due to a hamstring injury.

Another player who has not made the squad is Dario Essugo.

The young midfielder impressively bagged two assists in his first appearance for Chelsea this season in the FA Cup over Wrexham.

Unfortunately, he is not in Chelsea's Champions League squad, having had to make way for centre-back Mamadou Sarr in the A List.

That said, Romeo Lavia travelled to Paris with the rest of the team, and he should hopefully provide enough cover in central midfield.