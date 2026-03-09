Absolute Chelsea ON SI

PSG vs Chelsea: Who is the referee and VAR for the Champions League quarter-final?

The European clash will be overseen by Spanish officials.
Matt Debono|
IMAGO / NurPhoto

The officials have been confirmed for Chelsea's Champions League clash against Paris Saint-Germain on Wednesday night.

A re-run of the 2025 Club World Cup final awaits in the Round of 16 in the Champions League, with Chelsea heading to France for the first leg at the Parc des Princes.

After their win over Monaco in the play-offs, PSG will be hoping to inflict revenge on Chelsea after their 3-0 defeat to the Blues last summer as they watched the west London side be crowned Champions of the World.

The winners of the two-legged European affair will face either Liverpool or Galatasaray, with the pathway to May's final in Budapest becoming clearer.

Joao Pedro, Cole Palmer
IMAGO / NurPhoto

Liam Rosenior's Chelsea have picked up two important results leading into the PSG tie, beating Aston Villa to boost their Champions League qualification hopes via the Premier League, and progressing past Wrexham to seal an FA Cup quarter-final place.

As Wednesday's European clash awaits, the officials have been confirmed for the tie in Paris.

Referee

UEFA have confirmed that Alejandro Hernández (ESP) will take charge of the tie between PSG and Chelsea.

Alejandro Hernández
IMAGO / Ricardo Larreina Amador

Assistants

He will be supported by José Naranjo (ESP) and Diego Sánchez Rojo (ESP) on the touchline.

Fourth Official

José Luis Munuera (ESP) has been named as the Fourth Official for Wednesday's match, with the referee overseeing conduct within the two dugouts, and the behaviour of Luis Enrique and Liam Rosenior.

VAR/Assistant VAR

Watching proceedings will be Carlos del Cerro Grande (ESP), who has been named as the Video Assistant Referee, with the Assistant Video Assistant Referee being Cesar Soto Grado (ESP).

