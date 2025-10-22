Why Joao Pedro is not available for Chelsea vs Ajax in Champions League

Chelsea are without Joao Pedro and several other players for Wednesday's Champions League clash with Ajax.

The Blues host the Dutch side at Stamford Bridge on Wednesday, and, like in most of their recent games, they have a player unavailable due to suspension.

This time, it is Joao Pedro, who picked up a red card in the 1-0 win over Benfica in September.

The Brazil international came on as a substitute in the second half in that game, but was shown his first yellow card just a minute after.

He then received his second yellow card for a high boot in a challenge in stoppage time.

IMAGO / Every Second Media

Head coach Enzo Maresca insisted that Chelsea do not really have a serious disciplinary problem despite recent red cards.

Still, the team have had to suffer from suspensions, including Maresca's touchline ban against Nottingham Forest, as a result.

That said, in Joao Pedro's case, he was still able to start in two matches against Liverpool and Forest after his red card, since the suspension only applies in the Champions League.

Joao Pedro was not seen in the recent training sessions ahead of the Champions League clash, as he was likely given a rest before his likely return against Sunderland this weekend.

Aside from the striker, Chelsea are also without Levi Colwill (knee), Cole Palmer (groin), Benoit Badiashile (muscle), and Liam Delap (hamstring) due to injuries against Ajax.

Joao Pedro and Delap's absences are a big blow to Chelsea's firepower upfront, but Maresca insisted that he trusts both Marc Guiu and Tyrique George, whom he sees as ready-made replacements for the number nine position.

Maresca also said that Enzo Fernandez is a doubt for this game, having missed last weekend's game due to a minor knee issue, but the midfielder has returned to training in the last few days.