Tottenham vs Chelsea: Premier League preview, team news, kick-off time & how to watch

Chelsea face Spurs in the Premier League at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium on Saturday evening.

Enzo Maresca’s side are looking to get back to winning ways in the Premier League after a 2-1 defeat to newly-promoted Sunderland last weekend, which brought an end to a four-game winning run in all competitions.

They did manage to claim victory in midweek with a narrow 4-3 victory over Wolves in the Carabao Cup to progress into the quarter-finals.

Spurs, now managed by Thomas Frank, were knocked out of the competition after losing to Newcastle United.

Enzo Fernandez scored the only goal to clinch victory for Chelsea over Spurs back in April. | IMAGO / Pro Sports Images

Chelsea head to north London without forward Liam Delap due to suspension. On his return after two months out, Delap was shown a red card against Wolves and will serve his one-match ban.

Levi Colwill, Benoit Badiashile, Dario Essugo and Cole Palmer remain sidelined for Chelsea. Malo Gusto returns from suspension.

Chelsea will be hoping to continue their fine record against Spurs having won the last four meetings between the two sides, with Frank's side winning just one of their last 13 Premier League games against the Blues (D2 L10),

Date, time, location of Tottenham vs Chelsea

Date: Saturday 1st November 2025

Kick-off time: 5.30pm UK / 12:30pm ET / 9.30am PT

Stadium: Tottenham Hotspur Stadium, London

Competition: Premier League

How to watch Tottenham vs Chelsea

United Kingdom: Sky Sports Main Event, Sky Sports Premier League

United States: Peacock, Amazon Prime Video, TeleXitos

Prediction

Tottenham 1-2 Chelsea