Tottenham vs Chelsea: Who is the referee and VAR for the Premier League clash?

The officials have been confirmed for Chelsea's Premier League clash against Tottenham Hotspur in the Premier League.

A London derby awaits Chelsea as they look to extend their winning run against Spurs to five games in a row in the league.

Enzo Maresca's side have won their last four matches against Spurs, including the thrilling 4-3 victory in north London in December 2024. It has seen Chelsea win five of their six league games against Spurs at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium (L1), earning more victories at the ground than any other visiting side.

Spurs are currently ahead of Chelsea in the Premier League, with three points separating the sides heading into Saturday's derby.

Spurs is always a fixture Chelsea perform well in - they will be hoping to add to the positive record on Saturday. | IMAGO / Visionhaus

Chelsea suffered defeat last time out in the league, falling to a narrow 2-1 loss to Sunderland, who netted the winner in stoppage time.

Meanwhile, Spurs cruised to a 3-0 win over Everton away from home, which saw defender Micky van de Ven score two headers, meaning five of Tottenham’s 17 Premier League goals this season have come via headers (29.4%).

As Saturday's clash awaits, the officials have been confirmed for the Premier League fixture.

Referee

The Premier League have confirmed that Jarred Gillett will take charge of the meeting between Tottenham and Chelsea.

IMAGO / Every Second Media

Assistants

Jarred Gillett will be supported by Tim Wood and Wade Smith on the touchline.

Fourth Official

Sam Barrott has been named as the Fourth Official for Saturday's match, with the referee overseeing conduct within the two dugouts, and the behaviour of Thomas Frank and Enzo Maresca.

VAR/Assistant VAR

Overseeing proceedings from Stockley Park on Saturday will be Craig Pawson, who has been named as the Video Assistant Referee, with the Assistant Video Assistant Referee being Adrian Holmes.