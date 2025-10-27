Wolves vs Chelsea: Carabao Cup preview, team news, kick-off time & how to watch

Chelsea face Wolves in the Carabao Cup fourth round on Wednesday night at Molineux.

Enzo Maresca's side are looking to get back to winning ways as they switch to the Carabao Cup following a 2-1 defeat to Sunderland in the Premier League. It ended a four-game winning run in all competitions.

Meanwhile, Wolves are under pressure and struggling. Vítor Pereira's side also conceded in stoppage time, like Chelsea, as they lost 3-2 to Burnley on Sunday afternoon, leaving them winless from their opening nine league games.

Chelsea progressed into the fourth round of the Carabao Cup thanks to a 2-1 win over Lincoln City last month. Wolves earned their spot with a 2-0 victory against fellow Premier League side Everton.

Maresca is likely to rotate his Chelsea side against Wolves, with the Blues continuing to manage the squad's workload as they fight off any further injury setbacks.

Joao Pedro, Moises Caicedo and Enzo Fernandez are managing knocks and could be rested by Maresca, while Liam Delap is pushing to return from injury and could return to the matchday squad for the cup tie.

Filip Jorgensen is expected to replace Robert Sanchez to continue his role as the cup goalkeeper, with Jorrel Hato likely to earn minutes in defence.

Marc Guiu will be pushing for back-to-back starts. After helping Chelsea progress into the fourth round, Buonanotte will hope to earn a start at Molineux.

Date, time, location of Wolves vs Chelsea

Date: Wednesday 29th October 2025

Kick-off time: 7.45pm UK / 3:45pm ET / 12.45pm PT

Stadium: Molineux, Wolverhampton

Competition: Carabao Cup fourth round

How to watch Wolves vs Chelsea

United Kingdom: Sky Sports+

United States: Paramount+, Amazon Prime Video

Prediction

Wolves 1-3 Chelsea