Wolves vs Chelsea: Premier League preview, team news, kick-off time & how to watch

Chelsea are primed to claim a fourth consecutive Premier League win when they face Wolves on Saturday afternoon at Molineux.

Liam Rosenior's side have kept their Champions League qualification on track after wins over Brentford, Crystal Palace and West Ham.

Chelsea now venture out of London as they head to the Midlands to face 20th placed Wolves, a perfect opportunity to bounce back from their Carabao Cup semi-final exit in midweek to Arsenal.

Wolves looked destined to return to the Championship next season, but Rosenior's preparations remain unchanged despite Chelsea heading into Saturday's clash as heavy favourites.

"We prepare in exactly the same way we prepare for any game that we play," previewed the Chelsea head coach.

IMAGO / Sportimage

"I watched Rob's team recently. They actually put in a very good performance against Bournemouth. They were unfortunate not to get anything out of the game. I thought they played very, very well. They put in some very positive performances in their last few games.

"The biggest thing for me, as the manager now with this group, I want to see a consistency in our levels of performance, of engagement, of intensity in every game that we play. For me, that's something I've spoken to the group about.

"The next game is the most important game and Wolves is another huge game for our season."

Chelsea are hoping to welcome back Reece James and Pedro Neto after their absences against Arsenal. Cole Palmer and Estevao Willian have been deemed ready to start should they be called upon.

IMAGO / Sportimage

However, Jamie Gittens is set for a spell on the sidelines after Rosenior confirmed the England Under-21 international suffered a hamstring tear against West Ham last month.

Here are all of the details ahead of the Premier League fixture between Wolves and Chelsea.

Date, time, location of Wolves vs Chelsea

Date: Saturday 7th February 2026

Kick-off time: 3pm UK / 10am ET / 7am PT

Stadium: Molineux

Competition: Premier League

IMAGO / Pro Sports Images

How to watch Wolves vs Chelsea

United Kingdom: It will not be available for viewers in the UK.

United States: Peacock

Prediction

Wolves 1-4 Chelsea