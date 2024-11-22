Jadon Sancho's eight-word message to Cole Palmer after hilarious Chelsea training incident
Jadon Sancho poked fun at team-mate Cole Palmer after nutmegging the Chelsea star during training.
Chelsea concluded preparations on Friday at their Cobham training base for Saturday's Premier League clash against Leicester City.
Sancho has returned to training with the rest of the Chelsea squad this week after missing the last couple of games due to illness and injury.
Chelsea head coach Enzo Maresca confirmed Sancho was in contention to face Leicester, with club captain Reece James the only injury absentee following a hamstring injury in training earlier this week.
Whether Sancho will return to the starting XI immediately remains unclear, particularly with the recent form of Pedro Neto, who netted the equaliser against Arsenal last time out, and Noni Madueke being a regular starter under Maresca.
With spirits high in the Chelsea camp, Chelsea's training session on Friday saw the jokes be shared after Sancho got one over on Palmer as he nutmegged the PFA's Young Player of The Year for 2024.
Sancho was quick to ask for Chelsea's media team to share the clip on social media and the 24-year-old had a message of his own on Instagram.
He wrote: "Someone check on my boy, they never learn!"
Chelsea have travelled towards the King Power on Friday ahead of Saturday's lunchtime kick off.
Maresca and Kiernan Dewsbury-Hall will meet their former club for the first time since leaving for Chelsea in the summer.
Sancho will be keen to get minutes under his belt this weekend to build his match sharpness. Maresca has confirmed not everyone who plays against the Foxes will be 100 per cent due to travel workloads over the international break.