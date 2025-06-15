2025 Club World Cup: Chelsea's schedule, opponents & kick off times confirmed

Chelsea are aiming to claim their second piece of silverware this year at the 2025 Club World Cup.

Enzo Maresca's side are in the United States this summer for the newly-expanded Club World Cup, which sees 32 teams take part. Chelsea booked their spot for the tournament through their Champions League triumph in 2021.

A 28-man squad has been selected by the Blues, who play their opener on June 16. Maresca's Blues have been placed in Group D.

Chelsea's eyes are on the prize and they will look to progress into the latter stages of the Club World Cup, with the winners set to earn up to £100m.

“When you are at Chelsea, your goal is always to win," previewed Maresca, in an interview with FIFA.

Chelsea head into the Club World Cup fresh from their Conference League triumph. | IMAGO / SOPA Images

“Our goal – each and every single game – will always be to try to win them all. You need to see it (replicating coaches of years gone by) as a source of fantastic motivation. When we’re there, that will be one of our goals: to try to win it.”

Here are all the details for Chelsea's 2025 Club World Cup campaign.

Who are Chelsea's opponents in Group D?

Chelsea will face LAFC, Flamengo and ES Tunis in their three group stage matches.

When are Chelsea playing at the 2025 Club World Cup?

Date: Monday 16th June 2025

Opponent: LAFC

Kick-off time: 8pm (UK) / 3pm (ET) / 12pm (PT)

Stadium: Mercedes-Benz Stadium, Atlanta

Date: Friday 20th June 2025

Opponent: Flamengo

Kick-off time: 7pm (UK) / 2pm (ET) / 11am (PT)

Stadium: Lincoln Financial Field, Philadelphia

Date: Wednesday 25th June 2025

Opponent: Espérance Sportive de Tunis

Kick-off time: 2am (UK) / 9pm - Tuesday 24th June (ET) / 6pm - Tuesday 24th June (PT)

Stadium: Lincoln Financial Field, Philadelphia

How can I watch Chelsea at the 2025 Club World Cup?

All games will be available to watch globally on DAZN. Meanwhile, fixtures will also be available via selected broadcasters in each territory.