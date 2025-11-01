Andrey Santos full of praise for 'amazing' Estevao's recent Chelsea performance

Chelsea midfielder Andrey Santos has had his say about teammate and compatriot Estevao and his meteoric rise at Stamford Bridge.

Estevao has caught a lot of attention since his arrival at Chelsea in the summer.

Being such a highly rated 18-year-old, there are a lot of expectations around him, and so far, he has not disappointed.

In recent weeks, he has proved to be a difference maker on the pitch for Chelsea, with three goals in his last five appearances.

Santos, who has taken the responsibility of helping the teenager settle as a fellow Brazilian, is excited to share the pitch with Estevao.

IMAGO / Crystal Pix

"Joao Pedro and I have helped him because he arrived here two months ago in a new country, a new culture and a completely new language," Santos told Chelsea's in-house media team when asked about Estevao.

"He has done really well – he’s amazing. In Brazil, he did amazing, and even for the national team, and now for Chelsea. I’m so happy to play with him."

Estevao is not the only Chelsea player to take a big step forward in his Chelsea career, however.

Santos has become a more and more reliable midfield option for Enzo Maresca.

IMAGO / Every Second Media

Having spent a season on loan at Strasbourg last season, Santos has made 11 appearances for Chelsea this term, four of which were as a starter.

He even scored his first goal for the club in the 4-3 Carabao Cup fourth-round win over Wolves on Wednesday.

"I’m so happy to score my first goal for Chelsea," the Brazil international said.

"his moment is amazing in my career, and my wife and my parents know that I’ve always dreamed of this.

"I’m so happy to score. It’s been a process; that's normal. Now I’m here, I’m so happy."

