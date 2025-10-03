'Reality' - Arne Slot warns Liverpool about Chelsea's biggest threat

Liverpool boss Arne Slot has had his say on Chelsea's biggest threat ahead of Saturday's Premier League clash at Stamford Bridge.

The Reds, who are leading the Premier League table and seven points ahead of Chelsea, are doing better than Enzo Maresca's men in most metrics so far this season.

They have more wins, scored more goals, conceded fewer, and arguably have the better starting eleven on paper.

If there is one thing that Chelsea have done better than Liverpool this season, it is set-pieces.

Slot is clearly aware of this.

"We play tomorrow (against) Chelsea, I think they've scored more than 50 per cent of their goals from set-pieces," the Dutch said in Friday's press conference.

"So, this is the new reality in the Premier League and we were doing this really well (in the) second part of last season.

"This season, we have had many chances from set-pieces as well – unfortunately we didn't score yet."

The former Feyenoord boss further highlighted that Liverpool have conceded four goals from set-pieces this term, which is the joint-second highest in the league.

Chelsea are not much better in terms of defending set-pieces, having conceded three so far, but in attack, they have been very effective at it.

The Blues have scored five times from set-pieces in the league this season, half of their non-penalty goals.

Unfortunately for the home side, Trevoh Chalobah, who scored two of these set-piece goals, is suspended for the weekend.

On a more positive note, Joao Pedro is likely available and expected to be in the starting line-up.

The Brazil international has scored twice this season, both with his head.

