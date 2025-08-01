Absolute Chelsea ON SI

Chelsea front-of-shirt sponsor latest: When will the Blues announce agreement?

It will be a welcome windfall of revenue.
Matt Debono|
Chelsea played without a front-of-shirt sponsor at the Club World Cup.
Chelsea played without a front-of-shirt sponsor at the Club World Cup. | IMAGO / NurPhoto

Chelsea are still yet to confirm who their front-of-shirt sponsor will be for the upcoming 2025/26 campaign.

Enzo Maresca's side played the majority of the 2024/25 campaign without a front-of-shirt sponsor.

Heading into the final weeks of the season, a deal was struck with Dubai-based property development company DAMAC Properties, who featured on the club's tops, including for the Conference League final against Real Betis.

However, the club always had its sights set on a long-term agreement and remained firm in its valuation of one of its most lucrative revenue streams, excluding TV rights.

Last season, Chelsea had opportunities to agree a deal, but without Champions League football, the offers fell short of their long-term valuation.

Reece James
Reece James lifting the Conference League trophy back in May. | IMAGO / SOPA Images

Having held out, Chelsea’s successful campaign - culminating in Champions League qualification - now puts them in a stronger position to command a higher fee.

With the season fast-approaching, Chelsea will be looking to swiftly conclude negotiations to finalise their next agreement.

Here are the latest developments in Chelsea's search for a new front-of-shirt sponsor.

What companies are Chelsea in talks with for the front-of-shirt sponsorship?

Matt Law reports Chelsea are in talks with seven to 10 big companies over a long-term front-of-shirt sponsorship.

Chelsea
Chelsea's Club World Cup triumph has strengthened their bargaining power. | IMAGO / Nicolo Campo

How much are Chelsea looking to earn in the front-of-shirt sponsorship agreement?

Chelsea are hoping to agree a £60m-a-year agreement.

When will Chelsea announce the front-of-shirt sponsorship agreement?

As reported by the Daily Telegraph, the expectation is that a deal will be signed in time to have the company's logo on the club’s shirts at some point during the forthcoming season

Home/News