Chelsea front-of-shirt sponsor latest: When will the Blues announce agreement?

Chelsea are still yet to confirm who their front-of-shirt sponsor will be for the upcoming 2025/26 campaign.
Enzo Maresca's side played the majority of the 2024/25 campaign without a front-of-shirt sponsor.
Heading into the final weeks of the season, a deal was struck with Dubai-based property development company DAMAC Properties, who featured on the club's tops, including for the Conference League final against Real Betis.
However, the club always had its sights set on a long-term agreement and remained firm in its valuation of one of its most lucrative revenue streams, excluding TV rights.
Last season, Chelsea had opportunities to agree a deal, but without Champions League football, the offers fell short of their long-term valuation.
Having held out, Chelsea’s successful campaign - culminating in Champions League qualification - now puts them in a stronger position to command a higher fee.
With the season fast-approaching, Chelsea will be looking to swiftly conclude negotiations to finalise their next agreement.
Here are the latest developments in Chelsea's search for a new front-of-shirt sponsor.
What companies are Chelsea in talks with for the front-of-shirt sponsorship?
Matt Law reports Chelsea are in talks with seven to 10 big companies over a long-term front-of-shirt sponsorship.
How much are Chelsea looking to earn in the front-of-shirt sponsorship agreement?
Chelsea are hoping to agree a £60m-a-year agreement.
When will Chelsea announce the front-of-shirt sponsorship agreement?
As reported by the Daily Telegraph, the expectation is that a deal will be signed in time to have the company's logo on the club’s shirts at some point during the forthcoming season
