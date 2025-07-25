Inside Chelsea's pre-season plans as Enzo Maresca sets Cobham return date

Chelsea have set the date for the players' return to pre-season training to prepare for the upcoming Premier League season.

Enzo Maresca's side are enjoying a short break to rest and recover after a long 11 months of football, which started back in July last year and concluded on July 13 earlier this month in the United States as they ended on a high by winning the Club World Cup.

Triumph in New Jersey capped off a successful season under Maresca, who was in his first year in charge of Chelsea, after the Blues clinched Champions League qualification and won the Conference League.

They begin their 2025/26 season with a home fixture against Crystal Palace on August 17 in the Premier League. However, they will have two warm up games a week prior to conclude their preparations.

READ MORE: In full - Chelsea's Premier League fixture list for 2025/26 campaign

Bayer Leverkusen and AC Milan visit Stamford Bridge on the weekend of August 8-10 for the VisitMalta Weekender.

A buoyant Stamford Bridge will welcome back the Conference League and Club World Cup champions next month. | IMAGO / Pro Sports Images

It will provide potential opportunities for new signings Liam Delap, Joao Pedro, Jamie Gittens, Dario Essugo and Estevao Willian to feature in front of the Stamford Bridge crowd for the first time since joining.

Before then, Chelsea will have some time at their Cobham base to get back up to speed before facing Bayer Leverkusen and AC Milan, which will also give the likes of Delap and Pedro the chance to settle into their new surroundings after they immediately joined up with the squad in the United States.

When will Chelsea return to Cobham to report back for pre-season?

Maresca offered his squad three weeks off to recharge the batteries, which will see them return at the beginning of August, in and around the week commencing August 4.

"Of course I am very excited (about the future) but I'm more excited that we have three weeks off," joked the Chelsea head coach after beating Paris Saint-Germain in the Club World Cup final.

Maresca (right) will be hoping Cole Palmer (left) can continue his fine form in 2025-26. | IMAGO / Icon Sportswire

Maresca could welcome further signings by the time Chelsea return to Cobham, with the club in talks to sign Dutch duo Jorrel Hato and Xavi Simons from Ajax and RB Leipzig respectively.

Departures are also being finalised to trim the squad. Axel Disasi, Joao Felix and Christopher Nkunku are among those expected to leave this summer. Djordje Petrovic and Noni Madueke have already sealed their exits.