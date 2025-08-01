Armando Broja is on the verge of leaving Chelsea after an agreement was reached with newly-promoted Premier League side Burnley.

Chelsea have been busy in the transfer market this summer and it has seen the Blues acquire Liam Delap and Joao Pedro to bolster their centre-forward position, offering competition to Nicolas Jackson.

Decisions over departures were made early in the summer. Joao Felix was surplus to requirements and he left for Al-Nassr. Marc Guiu has agreed a loan deal to join Sunderland, while Christopher Nkunku is expected to leave on a permanent basis.

Meanwhile, Broja, who spent last season on loan at Everton and made 10 Premier League appearances for the Toffees.

The 23-year-old's time at Chelsea has been hit by injuries. After a loan at Southampton during the 2021/22 season, the Albanian returned with such promise. But during a mid-season friendly against Aston Villa in December 2022, Broja suffered an anterior cruciate ligament (ACL) injury.

"It was a big point in my life, something to deal with personally and mentally," Broja told Chelsea's in-house media in December 2023. "It changed me mentally and how I think about dealing with things."

Now, Broja's time at Chelsea is coming to an end. As reported by Fabrice Hawkins, Burnley have agreed a permanent deal with the Blues for the forward's signature.

Broja has agreed to join the Clarets and will now travel to undergo a medical to finalise his switch to Turf Moor.

