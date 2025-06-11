Chelsea grant Djordje Petrovic request as true reason over Club World Cup omission revealed
Chelsea have accepted Djordje Petrovic's request to not be part of Chelsea's Club World Cup squad this summer.
The 25-year-old has returned to Chelsea following an impressive season on loan in Ligue 1 with RC Strasbourg.
Petrovic put himself in contention for the Chelsea number one shirt, competing against Robert Sanchez and Filip Jorgensen, with highly-rated youngster Mike Penders also being part of the summer squad.
It was expected Petrovic would travel to the United States this month for the Club World Cup, however he was not named in Chelsea's 28-man squad ahead of their flight on Friday.
It sparked confusion given Chelsea's failure to agree a deal for AC Milan goalkeeper Mike Maignan, with the initial reason provided for Petrovic's absence being the Blues were not taking any players, excluding Andrey Santos, who spent the 2024-25 season out on loan to the United States.
However, the real reason for Petrovic's omission has now come to light, as reported by Matt Law of the Daily Telegraph.
It was Petrovic himself who requested not be involved for Maresca's side due to wanting to focus on his future this summer.
Chelsea have been unable to guarantee Petrovic's desire of being a guaranteed starter next season, which has left both parties in agreement that the goalkeeper's time this summer 'would be best served trying to sort out his future rather than travelling' for the tournament.
It's insisted that relations between Petrovic and Chelsea 'remain good' and the Stamford Bridge club 'understand his position'.
Who could Djordje Petrovic join if he leaves Chelsea this summer?
Several clubs across Europe have already shown interest in the Chelsea goalkeeper, including AS Monaco.
RC Strasbourg are also interested in turning Petrovic's loan into a permanent move. Back in April, Strasbourg boss Liam Rosenior expressed his desire for Petrovic to remain.
Rosenior told local Strasbourg media Alsa’ Sports: "The more I see him here, the more he smiles, and the happier he is. It’s to his credit. He has a beautiful young family who has settled in the area, and he’s going to have a remarkable career.
“I love working with him and hopefully somehow we can still collaborate in the future. Whether it’s here or elsewhere in five years, I’d like it to be next season.”