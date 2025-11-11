Chelsea learn major Atalanta change ahead of Champions League clash

Atalanta have made some changes in their coaching staff, which Chelsea will have to adjust to ahead of the Champions League clash in December.

The Italian club have not had the best start to the season domestically, sitting 13th in the Serie A table after 11 games.

This is way below expectations after securing a third-place finish last season, which qualified them for the Champions League this term.

The long-serving Gian Piero Gasperini, who led them to success, however, left for Roma at the end of the season, and former Southampton boss Ivan Juric was later appointed as a replacement.

Ivan Jurić is out at Atalanta, with a 3-0 home loss to Sassuolo being the final straw for the Croatian 😳🇮🇹 pic.twitter.com/WjLQz4jq58 — CBS Sports Golazo ⚽️ (@CBSSportsGolazo) November 10, 2025

It is clear that Juric failed to deliver, and on Monday, Atalanta made the decision to pull the trigger to sack him after just 15 matches in charge.

It did not take long for them to appoint a successor, with Raffaele Palladino, who previously was the head coach of Fiorentina, being appointed the new Atalanta head coach.

"Raffaele Palladino joined the Nerazzurri Club with a contract until 30 June 2027," Atalanta's official statement reads.

Mister Palladino é il nuovo allenatore dell’@Atalanta_BC! ✍️🖤💙 pic.twitter.com/PGG9KGtVFF — Lega Serie A (@SerieA) November 11, 2025

This could affect Atalanta's Champions League campaign, including the upcoming match against Chelsea on December 9.

Fortunately for Chelsea, there is still time for Enzo Maresca and his team to study more about Palladino's football in the next month.

Both Chelsea and Atalanta will have another Champions League fixture before their encounter, against Barcelona and Eintracht Frankfurt, respectively.

Despite Atalanta's poor form in Serie A, they have done relatively well in the Champions League, having two wins and a draw in their first four games.

They beat Club Brugge and, recently, Marseille, and are currently only behind 12th-placed Chelsea on goal difference in 16th place.

